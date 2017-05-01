Joliet City Council to Discuss Ownership of Collins Street Prison

On Tuesday, May 2nd, the Joliet City Council will be discussing whether or not to ask the state of Illinois for ownership of the Collins Street Prison. The facility is currently owned by the state and the city of Joliet would need legislation from Springfield in order to obtain ownership. The city would not be alone in owning the facility as current plans call for the city and the Joliet Area Historical Museum to partner together in operating the closed prison. There have recently been an increase in break-ins and it is believed that if the city owned the prison that it would be easier to patrol and would lead to a crack down on trespassers. The city would also be able to rehab the facility, which has been in a state of decay since the prison closed in 2002.