Joliet City Council Members Discuss Haunted House at Joliet Prison

The announcement that a haunted house could be coming to the Joliet Correctional Center on Collins Street was questioned by Joliet City Council members on Monday night. It was last week when Evil Intentions of Elgin announced that it would be turning the landmark into a haunted house for the 2018 Halloween season. Councilman Pat Mudron expressed concerned that no bid process was used when selecting the company to use the facility. City Attorney Marty Shannahan explained that a bid process for a haunted house at the prison would make it nearly impossible for anything to take place during the 2018 Halloween season. Shannahan also disclosed that Evil Intentions approached the city before the city acquired a lease for the facility from the state and made it known that if the city were to acquire a license they would be interested in bringing an event to the prison. It was also announced at the meeting that Evil Intentions jumped the gun on announcing their lease with the city for the this year. The vote on the possible haunted house at the Collins Street prison will take place at the Tuesday, February 6th meeting.