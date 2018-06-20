Joliet City Council Moves Meeting to Bicentennial Park

The Joliet City Council has announced that their scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, July 3rd has been cancelled. Instead the council will hold a combined meeting on Monday, July 2nd at 5:30 p.m. at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park on Bluff Street in Joliet. The city of Joliet has told WJOL that the relocation of the meeting is due to scheduled elevator repairs at the city building. In order for the city to meet the requirements set by the Americans with Disability Act they were forced to relocate.