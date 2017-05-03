Joliet City Council Tables Collins Street Prison Plan

On Tuesday night the Joliet City Council tabled a proposal that would have the city ask the state of Illinois to transfer ownership of the Collins Street Prison to the city of Joliet. The council’s plan would see the city and the Joliet Area Historical Museum work together to rehabilitate and preserve the facility. The council is waiting to make a decision on the plan as the state has yet allow the city of Joliet to assess the current condition facility. There have recently been an increase in break-ins and it is believed that if the city owned the prison that it would be easier to patrol and would lead to a crack down on trespassers. The city would also be able to rehab the facility, which has been in a state of decay since the prison closed in 2002.