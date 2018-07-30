Joliet City Council to Hold Meeting on Riverwalk Homes

The city of Joliet is encouraging the public the upcoming Monday, August 6, 2018 Pre-Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall where redevelopment options for Riverwalk Homes will be shared and discussed with Council and the general public. Holsten Development and City Council will consider all comments offered by the audience. The purpose of the meeting is to inform the community of redevelopment options for the site. Per its Settlement Agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the City of Joliet is required to submit its plans for the site in September. This meeting will allow residents to respond to options that were previously presented to the City of Joliet and its Council members.