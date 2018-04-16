Joliet City Council to Receive Chicago Street Update

Chicago Street will be a main topic of conversation at the Monday evening Joliet City Pre-Council meeting. The council will receive an update on the Chicago Street widening project. The project will make Chicago Street a through street in downtown Joliet. The council will also discuss a resolution which would repeal a previously passed resolution approving a development agreement at 141 East Jefferson Street. It was in October of 2017 that the Council approved a development agreement with Stadium Club LLC to redevelop 141 East Jefferson Street into a multi-use facility that would contain both commercial and residential property. On February 23rd the city received word that Stadium Club LLC would be withdrawing from the project. The city has stated that their are several new parties interested in the property and that repealing the resolution would allow city staff to move forward with those possible development opportunities. The Joliet City Pre-Council Meeting begins 5:30 p.m.