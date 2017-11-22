Joliet City Council Votes on “Puppy Mill” Ban

On Tuesday night the Joliet City Council voted on one of the two proposed “Puppy Mill” bans. The proposal passed by the council defines and bans puppy mills, defines and bans unlicensed breeders and sets a minimum age at which a puppy can be separated from its litter. The other proposal which was under consideration by the council was similar to a recently adopted proposal by the city of Chicago which requires pet stores to acquire dogs which they intend to sell from rescue operations, public pounds, humane societies and similar operations. The ordinance passed by the council was passed by a 7-1 vote with Councilwoman Jan Quillman as the lone dissenting vote. Quillman stated that she was disappointed the council did not vote on the proposal that was similar to the one from city of Chicago.