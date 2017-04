WJOL has learned that Joliet City Manager Jim Hock has informed Mayor Bob O’Dekirk of his intention to resign from his position. Hock joined Joliet as city manager in January of 2015, having previously been community development director of Carpentersville, Illinois. Mayor O’Dekirk will join Scott Slocum at 8:22am Friday to discuss the resignation and the search for a new city manager.