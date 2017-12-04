Joliet To Commemorate the State of Illinois’ 200th birthday

The City of Joliet is participating in a flag raising today to commemorate the State of Illinois’ 200th birthday. The Illinois Bicentennial Flag Raising will be in front of the Joliet Veterans Memorial building located at 201 West Jefferson at Bluff Street Joliet, Illinois. The City of Joliet Police Honor Guard will present the colors and Mayor O’Dekirk will read a proclamation in support of Bicentennial Celebrations prior to raising the flag. The flag raising will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, December 4th.

Statewide counties and municipalities have been asked to coordinate an Illinois Bicentennial Flag Raising Ceremony on Monday, with ceremonies throughout the state.

The Illinois200.com website states,”As we approach the 200th year of statehood, these ceremonies will help kickoff a yearlong celebration that will pay tribute to the people, places, and things that are being BORN, BUILT & GROWN here every single day. This Bicentennial is a once-in-a-lifetime invitation to fall in love with Illinois all over again, and it will showcase Illinois’ influence on American history, achievement, culture, innovation, and more.”