Joliet Community Invited To Chat With School Superintendents

Joliet Public Schools invites parents to chat with two school superintendents. District 86 Superintendent Theresa Rouse and Joliet Township High School District 204 Superintendent Cheryl McCarthy will meet with the community on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at Pershing Elementary School. The event will take place between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m.

This is an opportunity for people to talk with Dr. Rouse and Dr. McCarthy in an informal setting. School board members and administrators will also be in attendance. Community members may stop in anytime during this event; registration is not required.

Pershing school is located on the northwest corner of Midland Avenue and Campbell Street. For more information, call 815 740-3196 ext. 8204.