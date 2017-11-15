Joliet Conducts Roadside Safety Checks For Thanksgiving Week

Don’t drink and drive. That’s the message from Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton. The Joliet Police Department, in partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation, will participate in a statewide effort to increase seatbelt usage and crack down on drunk driving during Thanksgiving week. The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and with more vehicles on the roadways, means potential for more crashes and more fatalities. Benton says, “so many tragedies could be avoided by simply wearing seatbelts, having a designated driver, or just calling for a ride.” The roadside safety checkpoints will occur at various locations throughout the city during the week of November 17th through the 27th.

The enforcement campaign is possible through a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation. Joliet police hope this will help to deter drunk driving and increase the usage of seatbelt and child restraints during and after the Thanksgiving holiday.