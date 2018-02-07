Joliet Cyborgs to Unveil Robot for 2018 FIRST Robotics Competition

The Joliet Township High School Cyborgs Robotics Team will unveil their latest robot during a public exhibition from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 27 at the JTHS Administration Center, 300 Caterpillar Drive in Joliet. Members of the public are invited to watch the students’ hard work in action as the robot performs programmed skills in preparation for this year’s FIRST Robotics Competition challenge. The showcase will be held in the Cyborg’s workspace in the warehouse located in the back of the Administration Center. It will begin with a student-led presentation that reviews the build season and this year’s game, followed by a demonstration of the robot, and ending with an open session where guests can meet the robot and ask questions. This is the Joliet Cyborgs seventh consecutive year of participation in the Midwest Regional FIRST Robotics Competition. The international competition “For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology” pairs high school students with professional mentors to design, build, and program a robot in 6 weeks to compete in a sports-like event. For more information, please visit the Joliet Cyborgs website at www.jolietcyborgs.com or www.firstinspires.org.