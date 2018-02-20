Joliet Distirct 86 Recognizes Student Reading Accoplishments

On Tuesday morning students and staff members were recognized at the Joliet Public Schools District 86 Joliet Reads Reading Reception. Two students and one staff member from all District 86 schools were recognized for their reading accomplishments. Each student received a medal, certificate, and a gift card from Barnes & Noble and the staff received a certificate and a Barnes & Noble gift card. The District also recognized Marycrest Early Childhood Center Principal Penny Greenwood for being on the Joliet Reads Committee for the past 15 years and Joliet resident Gillion Machota for creating free lending libraries in Joliet. Winners included:

T.E. Culbertson Elementary: Alyvia Grubbs, Alexander Mora, Nicole Mathias

M.J. Cunningham Elementary: Aiden Massaro, Mario Rodriguez, Kelly Walker

Eisenhower Academy: Khaleb Isom, Karol Lozano, Jill Kelley

Farragut Elementary: Austin Cole, Dearl Johnson, Kelly Jerkatis

Forest Park Individual Education (I.E.) School: Matthew Garcia, Andrea Leon, Zoe Lindstrom

Thomas Jefferson Elementary: Herman Castillo, Kara Hite, Beverly Sklar

Edna Keith Elementary: Isaac Hosey, Aysia Smith, Stephen Grant

A.O. Marshall Elementary: Daniel Campos, Zijanaya Hackett, Vanessa McNeff

Marycrest Early Childhood Center: Abril Esparza, Alexander Martinez, Mary Schade

Pershing Elementary: Jean Carlo Brenes, Skylar Ortiz, Susan Doyle

Sator Sanchez Elementary: Brian Macias Garcia, Akila Rodriguez, Jennifer White

Carl Sandburg Elementary: Luisa Alvarado, Jayden Pullen, Francie Ferguson

Isaac Singleton Elementary: Asia Jones, Gadiel Ornelas, Corrien Mateo

Taft Elementary: Amiya Ulmer, Kiley VanLeeuwen, Kathy Callahan

Lynne Thigpen Elementary: Paola Morales, Kah’lasha Streeter Wash, Carrie Garrett

Woodland Elementary: Emily Reyes, Evelyn Rodriguez, John Ledbetter

Dirksen Junior High: Giselle Campos, Alan Sanchez Parra, Belinda Ruiz

Gompers Junior High: Neida Gamino, Tyler McDonald, Jessica Cole

Hufford Junior High: Jorge Guzman, Jaylin Melvin, JodiLyn Simmons-Machota

Washington Junior High & Academy: Joseph Halstead, Genevieve Schmitz, Victoria Kehoe