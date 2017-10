The Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors approved a new contract for district teachers. The two-year agreement provides teachers with an average wage increase of 3.25% this year and a 3.5% increase next school year. Under the new contract, starting pay for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree and no experience is $43,459. The new agreement is retroactive to the beginning of this school year. The union represents approximately 750 teachers.