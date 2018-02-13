Joliet District 86 Teacher Named Golden Apple Finalist

Lynne Thigpen Elementary 1st Grade Teacher Carrie Garrett has been named a 2018 Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching Finalist. Carrie is one of only 30 Golden Apple Award Finalists in Illinois and the only one in Joliet and Will County. More than 650 nominations for pre-kindergarten through third grade teachers were submitted this year from the entire Chicagoland area. The finalists will be recognized at a Celebration of Excellence in Teaching and Leadership Brunch on February 24, 2018 in Rosemont, Illinois. Ten Golden Apple Winners will be selected from the 30 Golden Award Finalists in the spring. Since 1986, Golden Apple has recognized 10 outstanding teachers annually for this award. Carrie Garrett has taught in District 86 for 13 years at Lynne Thigpen Elementary, Farragut Elementary, and Marycrest Elementary Schools.