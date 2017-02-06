Joliet District 86 Teachers Named Great Teachers

Congratulations to the eight Joliet Public Schools District 86 teachers who were named 2017 Joliet Area Great Teachers by the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Twenty-one teachers were recognized at a banquet at the Jacob Henry Mansion Estate. The teachers were nominated by students, parents, colleagues, administrators, and community members.

District 86 recipients were (from left to right) Dawn Bates (Woodland Elementary), Megan Crocker (Pershing Elementary), Laura Hall (Farragut Elementary), Nicole Horrigan (Sator Sanchez Elementary), Anne Henschen (Forest Park Individual Education School), Maria Landeros (A.O. Marshall Elementary), Stacey McIntosh (Hufford Junior High), and Bethany Nichols (Hufford Junior High). The teachers each received an award, proclamations, and gifts from local businesses.