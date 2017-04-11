Joliet Doctor Will Be One Of the Ring Bearers For Chicago Cubs On Wednesday

A Joliet Doctor is one of the winners of the Cubs Championship Ring Bearer Contest. More than 15-hundred people nominated a passionate and loyal Cubs fan the opportunity to present Cubs players and coaches their 2016 World Series rings. The ceremony will take place on the field during the team’s ring ceremony game Wednesday, April 12, at Wrigley Field. These fans were nominated by family members, coworkers and friends and selected based on their passion, loyalty and creativity according to the contest criteria. Winners range from 13 to 90 years old. Fifty-five year old Dr. David Morimoto from Joliet was one of those winners. Dr. Morimoto is an ophthalmologist and his receptionist recorded the video on her lunch break. His staff nominated him to be the ring bearer.

