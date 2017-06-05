Joliet East High School Class of 1977 40th Reunion

The Joliet East High School Class of 1977 celebrates its 40th class reunion this August. The reunion will take place at the Joliet Country Club on Saturday, August 19th, from 6pm until 11pm. Returning alumni will enjoy a nostalgic return to the Joliet Community and bring lifelong Kingsmen and celebrate alumni excellence.

The party will kick off with a cash bar at 6:00 followed by dinner at 7:00. Strung Out Band will play until 11pm.

Tickets are now available for $60. Reservations will only be accepted until June 30th. No payments will be accepted at the door. Reunion coordinator and East Class of ’77 Alumna, Nancy Bartels, said, “Even though our school is now being used for Joliet Job Corps, it doesn’t mean that it wasn’t OUR school.”



Simply include your name, address, number attending and contact information and mail it with your check (payable to: Joliet East Class of 1977), to the following address:

Joliet East Class of 1977

1147 Brook Forest Avenue #171

Shorewood, IL 60404