Joliet Fire Department Accepting Applications

The City of Joliet Board of Fire and Police Commissioners is accepting applications for the position of firefighter/paramedic. All applicants must be U.S. citizens with no felony convictions and must have a high school diploma or G.E.D. equivalent. Applicants must be at least 21-years-old and under 35-years-old at the time of job appointment. You also have to successful obtain a valid Paramedic certification in the State of Illinois. The application deadline is Monday, August 28 at 4:00 p.m. and comes with a $40 non-refundable application processing fee. More information can be found at applytoserve.com