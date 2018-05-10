Joliet Fire Department Conducting Hydrant Testing

The Joliet Fire Department will be entering the second phase of its annual hydrant testing beginning on Monday

May 14, 2018.

The testing program will be conducted Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The hydrant testing will continue for approximately six weeks, depending on the weather.

During Phase II, testing will take place in the following areas of the City:

Station #4 (868 Draper Ave.)

 The geographical area bounded by Woodruff Rd to the North, Gougar Rd to the East, Cass St to

the South, and Collins St to the West

Station #5 (661 Mason Ave.)

 The geographical area bounded by Theodore St. to the North, the Desplaines River to the East,

I-80 to the South, and Larkin Ave to the West

Station #8 (2293 Essington Rd.)

 The geographical area bounded by W. Renwick Rd to the North, Infantry Dr to the East, Black

Rd to the South, and Bronk Rd to the West

The Joliet Fire Department will take precautions to reduce the impact of possible rusty water.

The City of Joliet will provide a chemical that removes rust from clothes in a washing machine, however, be cautioned that

affected clothes must not be dried until they have been properly run through a rinse cycle with the chemical

included. The chemical will be available at any Joliet Fire Station. For those without transportation, call the Water

Department (724-4220) or the Joliet Fire Department (724-3500).