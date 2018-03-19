Joliet Fire Department Conducts Annual Hydrant Testing

The Joliet Fire Department will be entering the first phase of its annual hydrant testing beginning Monday, April 2, 2018. The testing program will be conducted Monday through Friday between 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM. The hydrant testing will continue for approximately 6 weeks, depending

on the weather. During Phase I, testing will take place in the following areas of the City:

Station No. 1 (101 E.Clinton Street) – The geographical area bounded by Cleveland Street to the North, EJ&E Tracks to the

East, I-80 to the South, and the Des Plaines River to the West.

Station No. 7 (125 Houbolt Road) – The geographical area bounded by Black Road to the North, Infantry Drive to the East,

Channahon Road to the South, and I-55 to the West.

Station No. 10 (1599 John D. Paige Drive) – The geographical area bounded by Walker Road to the North, EJ&E Railroad to the

East, Jones Road to the South, and Arbeiter Road to the West

The Fire Department will take precautions to reduce the impact of possible rusty water. The City of Joliet will provide a chemical that removes rust from clothes in a washing machine, however, be cautioned that affected clothes must not be dried until they have been properly run through a rinse cycle that includes this chemical. The chemical will be available at any Joliet Fire Station, free of charge. For those without transportation call the City of Joliet Water Department at (815) 724-4220 or the Joliet Fire Department at (815) 724-3500.

City of Joliet press release