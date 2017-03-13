Joliet Fire Department: Disaster Drill Training This Week

The Joliet Fire Department will be conducting Disaster Drill Training beginning March 13th until the 17th. t If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the training could carry over into the following week. Training will take place in the following area: The area bordered by Glenwood Avenue to the south, Westminster Road to the west, Black Road to the north, and Woodlawn Avenue to the east.

Training signs will be posted in the area and the Fire Department does not anticipate the training will cause any problems for the residents in the area.