Joliet Garbage Pick Up Delayed One Day

Garbage and recycling collection will be delayed one day the weeks of December 25, 2017, and January 1, 2018, due to the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday. The normal collection schedule will resume the week of January 8, 2018.

City Hall will be closed, Monday, January 1, 2018, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. The parking decks will be free of charge on New Year’s Day and there will be no enforcement of the parking meters.

For those who will have a real Christmas tree, set it out in one piece if it’s 5 feet in length or less, and cut in half if it measures more than 5 feet tall, after Christmas at your normal pick-up location (curb or alley) on your regular trash day for pick up.

Christmas trees will be collected until January 31, 2018. For those who wish to compost their live Christmas tree, you may do so this year. The special one day compost program for Christmas trees will occur on January 8th at 1203 Cedarwood from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.