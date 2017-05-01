Joliet Gas Station Robbed

By Evan Bredeson
|
May 1, 12:12 PM

A gas station in Joliet was robbed on Sunday afternoon. It was just after 2:40pm at the BP Station located at 1411 Riverboat Center Drive that four suspect entered the store and announced there robbery. One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and took cash from the register. The four suspects then fled the scene in a silver Toyota that had been reported stolen in Chicago. Joliet police are also looking into the possibility of connection between the Joliet robbery and two similar robberies in Wilmington Township and Dwight.

