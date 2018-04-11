Joliet Gateway Center Opens Today

The Joliet Gateway Center opened its doors to the public TODAY. City officials gave out free coffee and doughnuts this morning, as a way to thank commuters for their patience during the long construction project.

Gateway Project Manager, Lisa Dorothy, says she’s very happy with the whole project, “I’m ecstatic with how the building turned out. We’ve got a great design. We were able to save that hundred year old tower and preserve it for a potential museum.” She says the new building is bright and open, safe and welcoming.

The Joliet Gateway Center is a major regional transit hub. It is the first new train station built locally since 1912.

The project isn’t completely finished just yet. Dorothy says there is still much to do, “I still have a couple months’ worth of work to do. It’s got to get warm enough for me to do some painting work … and we actually hope to have the whole site open (by) the end of May.”

The 10,000 square foot, two story train station has Metra and Amtrak ticket offices; indoor waiting areas on both the first and second floor; elevator and stair access to the new Metra Rock Island platform and the new Heritage Corridor platform. Track realignments were also included in the project, which helps eliminate a freight “bottle neck,” and adds increased train passenger safety.