Joliet Gateway Center To Open Wednesday

On Wednesday, April 11, 2018 the Joliet Gateway Center will open its doors to the public. In an effort to

show appreciation to the commuters for their patience during the construction period, City officials and

staff will be on-site between the hours of 4:30 a.m. and 11 a.m to personally thank commuters and offer

free coffee and doughnuts.

The Joliet Gateway Center is a major regional transit hub. The new 10,000 square foot two story train

station building has Metra and Amtrak ticket offices, indoor waiting areas on both the first and second

floor, elevator and stair access to the new Metra Rock Island platform and the new Heritage Corridor

platform. Track realignments were included in the scope of work which helped eliminate a freight bottle

neck and increased train passenger safety.

Hours of operation for the Joliet Gateway Center Train Station 4:30 a.m. -10:30 p.m. Monday through

Friday and 7a.m. -3p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Public Private partnership led by the Illinois Department of Transportation, in conjunction with

Amtrak, Metra, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad (BNSF), Union Pacific Railroad (UP), and the City of

Joliet worked to make this project a reality.

The Joliet Gateway Center is a key part of the revitalization of downtown Joliet. The new station facilities

provide a first class transit amenity for the travelling public. Joliet will also be a stop along the new Chicago

to St. Louis high speed rail corridor, which is expected to provide more convenience and additional train

service for regional travelers.

“I am very pleased to announce the opening of the new transportation center,” said Joliet Mayor, Bob

O’Dekirk. “This project took a long time to complete, but the final results are outstanding. I would like to

thank all of our commuters who have been patient throughout this process.”

From Press Release