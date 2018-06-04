Joliet Gateway Center Train Station Ribbon Cutting & Dedication Ceremony

A Ribbon Cutting / Dedication Ceremony for the Joliet Gateway Center Train Station will be held Wednesday, June 6th at 10:00 a.m. Representatives from the Public Private Partnership who helped make this state of the art facility a reality will speak, followed by a Building Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

The Joliet Gateway Center Train Station is a major regional transit hub. The new 10,000 square-foot, two story train station has Metra and Amtrak ticket offices, indoor waiting areas on both the first and second floor, elevator and stair access to the new Metra Rock Island platform and the new Heritage Corridor platform. Track realignments were included in the scope of work which helped eliminate a freight bottle neck and increased train passenger safety. Hours of operation for the Joliet Gateway Center Train Station 4:30 a.m. -10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.