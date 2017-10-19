Joliet Getting A Second Museum

Joliet will be home to a second museum. A fundraiser will be held tonight at the Forge in downtown Joliet to fund a music museum. Organizer Ron Romero says The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 is getting a lot of buzz from fans and bands alike. Artifacts from Styx and Cheap Trick have already been secured. Organizers are negotiating on a building in Joliet with an opening in 2018.

The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 is an organization created to honor and celebrate the musical contributions of Illinois to the world. The museum will feature artifacts from musicians and bands from across all of Illinois.

Tonight’s fundraiser at The Forge will feature local bands including Strung Out and Blooze Brothers which is a Blues Brothers Tribute Band. Doors open at 5pm. General admission is 25-dollars or 50-dollars for a limited VIP section.