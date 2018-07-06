Joliet Grade School Staff Recognized

Congratulations to the 41 employees who retired from Joliet Public Schools District 86 this year. A retirement celebration was recently held at the St. George Serbian Social Center to honor the retirees. Collectively, these employess worked in District 86 for a total of 1,059 years! The retirees include:

Building Support Services: Paul Delrose, Michael McKay, Gregory Siska; T.E. Culbertson Elementary: Pamela White-Fairman; M.J. Cunningham Elementary: Mary DeCraene, Lucy Palya; Eisenhower Academy: Jacqueline Toth; Farragut Elementary: Debora Komp, Rene McPhearson, Brenda Reiter-Gorman; Gompers Junior High: Nancy Carter, Constance Russell;Thomas Jefferson Elementary: Rosalinda Cruz, Mary LeGrand, Joan Meehan, Debra Rinehart, Mary Whitmer; Edna Keith Elementary: Elizabeth Kelly; Edna Keith Elementary and Woodland Elementary: Jesse Doyle;

J.F. Kennedy Administrative Center: Kadiatu Koroma, Jane Schumacher, Patricia Smith, Barbara Weinert, William White, Jr.; Marycrest Early Childhood Center: Barbara Alano, Mary Kay Bernard, Penny Greenwood, Joanne Pavilon, Cheryll Rodriguez; Pershing Elementary: Nancy Baker, Wilma Crisp, Rose Delrose, Patricia Marcum; Carl Sandburg Elementary: Rose Benson; Taft Elementary: Kathleen Callahan, David Korthauer, Mary Joyce Skubic; Lynne Thigpen Elementary: Minnie Doss, Thomas Sheridan; and

Washington Junior High: Vivian Atkinson, Rebecca Wagnon.

Joliet District 86 Press Release