Joliet Hires New City Manager

The City of Joliet has hired David Hales as its new city manager. Hales will be coming to Joliet from Bloomington where he currently holds the city manager title. He will make an annual salary of $215,000. The 63-year-old Hales is originally from Utah and holds a bachelors degree from the University of Utah and a masters from Brigham Young University. He is expected to start his job with the city of Joliet in late November, as his contract with Bloomington requires 60 days notice before leaving that position. Hales is replacing Jim Hock as city manager, who retired from the position in May.