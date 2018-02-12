Joliet Historic Preservation Award Looking For Nominations
By Monica DeSantis
Feb 12, 2018 @ 5:03 AM
Past recipient of Joliet Historic Preservation Award photo/Joliet Central HS

Nominations for the Annual Joliet Historic Preservation Award are due March 1, 2018. The City of Joliet bestows this annual award, which recognizes properties that have undergone recent exterior and/or interior preservation or restoration. Properties can be nominated for rehabilitation, adaptive use, or sympathetic additions, as well as people who exhibit dedication to the field of historic preservation.

To nominate a property or person for this award fill out a nomination form on the City’s Historic Preservation Commission website. Or pick up a form at the Community Development Department at City Hall located at 150 W. Jefferson Street.

Nominations are due March 1st, 2018.

