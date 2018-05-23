Joliet Junior College Celebrates the Life of Bill Johnson

The life of longtime Joliet Junior College faculty member William B. Johnson will be remembered in a memorial service tomorrow afternoon. Johnson passed away after completing his 50th year of teaching at JJC on May 1st. He was 73. He started his career at the college on September 1st of 1968.

JJC President Dr. Judy Mitchell said of Johnson, “Bill’s loyalty and dedication to the JJC agriculture program and those in our agricultural community is unmatched. He lived to serve Joliet Junior College. He left an indelible mark on generations of students and will forever hold a dear place in my heart and the heart of this college.”

The ceremony will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Weitendorf Agricultural Education Center, 17840 Laraway Road in Joliet, across from the Chicagoland Speedway. A pork dinner is scheduled from 4 to 6 pm , with a ceremony to name the arena at Weitendorf the William B. Johnson Arena.

The JJC Foundation has also established the William B. Johnson Memorial Agriculture Scholarship. Donations toward the scholarship will be accepted at the memorial event, online at www.jjc.edu/givetojjc or by check made payable to: JJC Foundation, 1215 Houbolt Road, Joliet, IL 60431