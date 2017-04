Joliet Junior College trustee race for a two year unexpired term saw a grim result. Of the four candidates, residents could vote for two. The top vote getter was John (Jake) Mahalik and second went to Susan Marie Klen. Sadly Klen died suddenly last month, she was only her fifties. The third top vote getter will serve a two-year unexpired term and that is Mike ‘OC’ O’Connell.