Joliet Lock and Dam at Center of Asian Carp Debate

Illinois is once again looking at a deadline from leaders in other states to do something about the Asian carp in this state. A number of members of Congress for other Great Lakes states last week sent a letter to the head of the House budget committee asking whether they need to order the Army Corps of Engineers to finish its study on the lock and dam near Joliet by next February. That lock and dam is seen as the last defense for keeping Asian carp out of the lakes. Other states say Illinois needs to step up its defenses, while Illinois leaders say the state’s current strategy is working fine.