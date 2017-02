Joliet wants Caterpillar to move its new headquarters here. Economic Development Director Steve Jones says it’s a longshot, but says “unless you show them a package and show them your assets, you’re not going to win.” The Will County Center for Economic Development, CEO John Grueling decided not to make an offer to Caterpillar because Will County towns don’t have prime office space. Caterpillar announced in January they’re moving their corporate headquarters to Chicago.