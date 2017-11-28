Joliet Man Accused of Raping Woman Inside Home
By Evan Bredeson
|
Nov 28, 2017 @ 5:50 AM

A 62-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after he allegedly raped woman inside his home. Curtis Gaylord has been charged with criminal sexual assault, unlawful restraint, domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. It was on Sunday morning just after 4:00 a.m. that Joliet Police were called to a home in the 100 block of South May Street, for a report of a woman claiming she was being held inside the house against her will. When officers entered the home they found a 44-year-old woman inside claiming that she had been raped and that Gaylord put his hand over her mouth and refused to let her call the police. Gaylord’s bond has been set at $100,000.

