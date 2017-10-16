Joliet Man Accused of Striking Police Officer

A 32-year-old Joliet man has been charged with Felony Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer and Felony Criminal Damage to Government Property after an incident on Sunday night. Joliet Police were called to the 800 block of Cardinal Lane after an incident involving Thomas J. Love and his girlfriend. Love was taken into custody on a criminal trespassing charge. While escorting Love to a squad car he dropped to the ground and refused to stand. Officers then picked Love up and began carrying him to the vehicle. While being carried, Love began kicking an officer in the leg. He was eventually put inside the squad car and taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.