Joliet Man Accused of Threatening Hospital Staff Trying to Treat Him

A 21-year-old Joliet man who is accused of crashing into a light poll and attempting to flee the scene was arrested after allegedly attacking staff at a local hospital that were treating his injuries. Terrance S. Simental is accused of crashing into a pole on Theodore Street and Westmere Parkway on Saturday morning. Simental is then accused of attempting to leave the scene of accident but was detained by arriving officers who detained Simental. He was taken to Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center where he allegedly harassed and threatened hospital staff. Simental was charged with Driving Under the Influence, possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor aggravated assault.