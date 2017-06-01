Joliet Man Allegedly Threatened with Handgun By Wife’s “Friend”

A lovers quarrel led to a Joliet man being threatened by another man with a gun. It was on Wednesday night that a 50-year-old Joliet man was at home when his 48-year-old wife announced she was taking the dog for a walk. The woman was gone for about two hours and the concerned husband began driving around the neighborhood looking for her. The husband eventually found his wife in a car with another man, 61-year-old Mark Clayton. The three began to argue but the husband eventually left and headed back to his home. The husband eventually noticed that the other man was following him and when the husband pulled into his driveway Clayton began yelling at the husband and then allegedly pulled a hand gun out and pointed it at the husband. The husband called police and Clayton was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.