Joliet Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Weapon Into the Air

A 27-year-old Joliet man has been charged with two felonies after allegedly firing a weapon in the parking lot of a local business on Sunday morning. It was between midnight and 1:00 a.m. that Joliet Police heard shots fired in the 700 block of Collins Street. Officer then began a search of the area and stopped a vehicle near Calderon Liquor’s on Collins Street. Driving the vehicle was Louis Calderon with two passengers also inside. A search of the vehicle found a handgun, spent shell casings were also found in the parking lot of the store. Video surveillance from the businesses allegedly captured Calderon firing the weapon into the air. Calderon was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm. The other two men were released from the scene. Calderon’s bond was set at $15,000.