Joliet Man Arrested After Incident in Hospital Emergency Room

A 25-year-old woman died after she was found unconscious in the Harrah’s Casino parking lot over the weekend. The woman was transported to Presence St. Joseph Medical Center were she was later pronounced deceased. A short time after she arrived at the hospital, 28-year-old Jahlani K. Watson arrived and asked to see the female. Watson told hospital authorities that he was the woman’s boyfriend. The hospital staff refused to grant Watson access because he was not the next-of-kin. Watson became upset and began throwing hospital supplies around the emergency room. Police were called and Watson was arrested and removed from the hospital. An investigation into the death of the 25-year-old woman is ongoing.