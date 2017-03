A 25-year-old Joliet man was arrested on Tuesday morning after police raided his home. It was in the 1000 block of Pearson Drive that a raid was conducted and Jaime Velez-Peak was arrested. Officers found a couple pounds of pot, a large amount of cash, stolen televisions, guitars, golf clubs and even scuba equipment. He’s been charged with Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Theft.