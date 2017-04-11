Joliet Man Charged with Allegedly Beating Child Causing Injury

A 23-year-old Joliet man has been charged after allegedly beating a child under the age of 13 during the holiday season last year. Kardan Mitchell, of the 18000 block of Ashbury Circle, has been charged with three counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated domestic battery. Mitchell is said to have caused damaged to the boys liver and pancreas as a result of the beating. Mitchell made headlines in in June of last year after being arrested on a charge of domestic battery. He broke out the window of the squad car transporting him and climbed out of the vehicle. Mitchell turned himself back into police the following morning. Read more about that incident here.