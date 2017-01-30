Joliet Man Charged as Armed Habitual Criminal

A 25-year-old Joliet man was arrested on Friday after leading police on a foot chase and being apprehended in possession of a handgun. It was at the intersection of Center and Morgan Streets just after 8:30pm that officers pulled over a car due to a traffic violation. The authorities have stated that the driver, a 26-year-old man, is on mandatory supervised release and can be searched at anytime. After authorities informed the driver and passenger that the vehicle would be search, the passenger, Anthony J. Horton, led police on a foot chase but was apprehended shortly thereafter. Police found a loaded handgun in his pants upon arresting Horton. He’s been charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon, felony armed habitual criminal and misdemeanor revisiting arrest.