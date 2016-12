A 30-year-old Joliet man who is accused of allegedly trading nude pictures with a 15-year-old girl is now facing tougher charges from prosecutors. Rodney Harris is accused of trading the photos with a girl he met at church. Harris was originally charged with indecent solicitation of a child and grooming back in July of 2014. Authorities have now filed charged Harris with two counts of child pornography in connection to the same case.