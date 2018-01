A 19-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl. It was in January of 2017 that Joliet Police Officers were summoned to Silver Cross Hospital in relation to a sexual assault investigation. The investigation eventually led to Anthony Williams Jr. being charged. Williams Jr. was booked at the Will County Adult Detention Facility on a charge of Criminal Sexual Abuse on Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at $10,000.