Joliet Man Charged After Fighting with Police At Station

A 23-year-old Joliet man was arrested after refusing to leave a local hotel and then fighting with police officers after they removed him. It was 10:00pm on Tuesday at the Motel 6 located at 3551 Mall Loop Drive, that police were called after Paris Reese refused to leave the premises when instructed. Staff had complained to authorities that Reese was intoxicated and unwelcomed at the hotel. Authorities eventually arrested Reese on one charge of trespassing. While being processed at the station Reese became angry and attempted to spit on an officer and then preceded to slapped another officer’s hand. Additional charges of resisting a peace officer, battery and felony aggravated battery were added after the incidents at the station.