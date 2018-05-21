Joliet Man Charged in Killing of Romeoville Resident

A 23-year-old Joliet man was arrested late last week in connection with the killing of a Romeoville resident. Martell Ollie was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of Donald M. Woods Jr. Ollie is accused of shooting Woods just after 4:00 p.m. last Tuesday in the 200 block of Fourth Avenue in Joliet. Evidence at the scene was able to point police in the direction of the defendant. Martell Ollie has been charged with multiple counts of felony murder, as well as numerous drug charges.