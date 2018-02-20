Joliet Man Charged with Neglecting Elderly Aunt

A 48-year-old Joliet man was arrested after allegedly neglecting his 92-year-old aunt. Joseph Wonnell was arrested by Joliet Police and charged with felony elderly neglect after dropping his aunt off at the hospital late last week. Authorities were notified by staff at Silver Cross Hospital when Wonnell brought in his elderly aunt and staff found infections that had been left untreated , she also had untreated pneumonia. The woman’s condition rapidly deteriorated while at the hospital and she was pronounced deceased on Thursday night. Wonnell was apparently the woman’s caretaker and according to police would leave his aunt in unsatisfactory conditions for long periods of time. His bond has been set at $100,000.