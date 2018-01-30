Joliet Man Charged with Parole Violation
By Evan Bredeson
|
Jan 30, 2018 @ 6:00 PM

A 24-year-old Joliet man was arrested after a weekend altercation involving police. Officers were called to the 400 block of Dixon as part of a complaint investigation. Shortly after arriving, officers heard loud noises from a nearby apartment. Upon approaching the apartment in question, officers were confronted by Dawson A. Abbitt.  Abbitt was charged felony aggravated assault, resisting arrest and parole violation. He was given no bond.

Related Content

New Report Finds Pork In Republican Budget Plan
Reports: Governor Changing Top Staffers
Plainfield Man Accused of Attacking Girlfriend wit...
Amazon Hiring Full Time Employees At Their New Mon...
CNC Machinist Trainee Job Available At Weekly Job ...
2018 MLK Day of Service January 15th at Joliet Cen...
Comments