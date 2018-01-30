Joliet Man Charged with Parole Violation

A 24-year-old Joliet man was arrested after a weekend altercation involving police. Officers were called to the 400 block of Dixon as part of a complaint investigation. Shortly after arriving, officers heard loud noises from a nearby apartment. Upon approaching the apartment in question, officers were confronted by Dawson A. Abbitt. Abbitt was charged felony aggravated assault, resisting arrest and parole violation. He was given no bond.